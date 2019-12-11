Mrs. Dorothy Lou Self Tucker, age 70, of Del Rio, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at Tennova Newport Medical Center.
She was of the Baptist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband George Tucker, parents Frank Self, Sr. and Naomi Gibbs Self, brothers Larry Self and Jackie Self and cousins Kaye Black and Billye Smith.
Survivors include her daughter Micki (Sherrill) Yates of Del Rio, step-daughters Debbie Tucker Shelton, Carol Tucker Mason and Barbara Tucker Hensley all of Newport.
Additional survivors include several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, brother Frank (Rosalind) Self, Jr., of Newport, nephews Joshua (Heather) Self, Tristin Self, Aaron Self, Austin Ellison and Dakota Ellison all of Newport, several aunts, uncles and cousins including Francis Gibbs Holt of Newport, Terry Black, Lisa Black, Logan Black and Abbey Black all of Del Rio, and many friends including special friends Chloe Sutton and Shawna Shelton both of Del Rio.
A 2:30 p.m. graveside service will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 at Jonestown Cemetery with Brother Johnny Bugg officiating.
The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 12 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
