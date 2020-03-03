Luther Hollis (Buddy) Dunn, Jr., age 67, of Newport, passed away on Sunday, March 2, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father Luther Hollis Dunn, Sr.; mother Imogene Dunn McCurry; and sister Brenda Darlene Dunn.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years Kathey Dunn; daughters Linda Rice and April Banks, grandsons Tavian Johnson and Isaac Rice; sisters Pat Moss and Vava Cummings; special mother-in-law Sarah Dockery; pet companion Richie (Baby Doll); nephew Bryon Moss; nieces Keva (Roger) Shorter and Leslie (Ed) Flemming; great-niece Autumn Shorter; and longtime friends Steve Renner and Chris Austin.

Private services will be held.

