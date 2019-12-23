Jerry Black, age 59 of Hartford, passed away Sunday, December 22, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Kenneth Paul and Ennis Black.
He is survived by his children Kenneth Black and Mashea (Tim) Cody all of Newport; grandchildren Jerry Amin Black, Josiah Aaron Black, Makayla Shoemaker, Madison Buckner, and Madelyn Buckner; great-grandchildren Kashton Paul Black and John Michael Kovach; brothers Groman (Maxine) Black and Larry (Linda) Black all of Newport; sisters Reba (Randy) Sutton of Newport, Christine Jenkins of Hartford, Betty Sue Black of Hartford, and Brenda Phillips of Newport; also several nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday, December 26, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow at 1 p.m. on Thursday with Rev. Leon Large Officiating.
Burial will follow in the Black Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
