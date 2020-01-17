Neomi Bright Johnson (Bo’s Mamaw), age 75, of Seymour, Tennessee, went to be with Jesus on Friday, January 17, 2020.
She was born May 22, 1944, in Cosby, TN.
She was preceded in death by her husband William (Bill) Johnson and parents Willie (Butch) and Wilma Bright.
Her survivors include sons and daughters-in-law: Kenneth Johnson, Edward (Gene) and Tracy Johnson; grandchildren: Daniel Johnson, Jessica Johnson, and Chelsea (Landon) Evans; great-grandchildren: Kameron and Kobe Johnson, and KyMiyah (Miyah) Turney; and sisters and brothers and spouses: Norma (Joe) Johnson, Willie, Jr. (Sandy) Bright, Danny Bright, and James (Louie) Bright.
Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Atchley’s Seymour Chapel with Rev. Carl Gibson officiating.
Interment will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, January 20, 2020, at Highland South Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, 122 Peacock Ct., Seymour, TN 37865 (865) 577-2807.
Online condolences may be made at (www.atchleyfuneralhome.com)
Atchley Funeral Home, Seymour, in charge
