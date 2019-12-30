Anthony B. Hopkins, age 49 of Greeneville, passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019.
He is survived by his wife Kimberly Hopkins; son Christopher Hopkins (Alicia); step-sons LeLand Merrell and Jonathan (Jackie) Clouthier; step-daughter Ashlee Babb; six grandchildren; and several brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, other family members, and friends
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will follow in the Parrottsville Memorial Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.