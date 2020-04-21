Dennis Mullane, age 73, of Newport, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was a United States Army veteran, having served in Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his mother Beatrice Ketchell, stepdad Bob Ketchell, father Thomas Mullane, and mother-in-law Iwina Ball.
He is survived by his wife Krystal Mullane, brothers Bob Ketchell (Debbie) and Tommy Mullane (Lola); sister Lynn Meneely (Jack), father-in-law R.C. Ball, brothers-in-law Gary Ball (Angie), and Quinton Ball, sisters-in-law Rhonda Norton and Sabrina (Mike) Renner, special sister-in-law Sue Fitzpatrick of Florida, special niece Sarah Lucot, longtime friend Jim Wadlow of New Jersey, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Private graveside services will be held in Union Cemetery with Pastor Tommy Ball officiating. A Military Honor Service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.