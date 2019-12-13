Ike Fine, age 85, of Newport, passed away Friday, December 13, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Branson and Edna Grindstaff Fine, brothers, Clifford, Bruce, George, Bill, Charles, James, and Jack, sisters, May, Louella, and Christine, and daughter-in-law, Helen.
He is survived by his sons, Michael Fine, Mitch (Rita) Fine both of Newport, daughters, Debbie (George) Drake of Pleasant Gardens, N.C., Jeanette Bryant of Dandridge, Geraldine Bailey, Janie (Wayne) Rankins, and Kathy (Dean) Hook all of Newport, nine grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special “thank you” to the staff of Jefferson Park, where Ike has made his home for the past two years, for their excellent care.
The family will receive friends Monday, December 16, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. with pastors Greg Warren, Michael Allen, and Robert Greene officiating.
Burial will take place Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at Union Cemetery at 11 a.m.
Friends and family will meet at the cemetery.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Ike Fine family.
