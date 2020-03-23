Bobby Wayne Haun, age 73, of Bybee, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
He was a decorated combat veteran having served in the United States Army, during the Vietnam War, where he received the Purple Heart, Silver Star, Air Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Combat Infantry Badge; also various other awards and decorations.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Malcolm and Georgia Haun; brother, John Haun; and brother-in-law, Butch Moody.
He is survived by the love of his life, Lorene “Toots” Ellis, Newport, brothers, Donald (Nancy) Haun, of Bybee, Ronald D. (Betsy) Haun, of Kodak, sisters, Katherine Moody of Morristown, Debra (Martin) Coffey, of New Market, Karen (Darrell) Winstead, of Talbott, several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, also other family and friends
A Special “Thank You” to Amedisys Home Health & Hospice for the care they have given him during this time, especially nurses Laura and Whitney.
Military graveside services were held at 2 p.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 in the Bear Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
