Brady Mac Ball, age 65, of Newport, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arlis and Joneta Ball and brother Eugene B all.
He is survived by his wife Kathy Ball, daughter Michelle (Robert) Price, grandsons Aaron Price and Avery Price, siblings Bill Ball, Jack (JoAnn) Ball, Larue (Sharon) Ball, Janelle (Kenny) Trentham, Virgie Inez Wallin, W.L. (Judy) Ball, Rady (Johnny) Raines, Robert Lee Ball, Sherman Ball, and Dwain (Jane) Ball; sisters-in-law Carolyn Ball, Amy MacDonald (Joe Riley), Kristi (Rick) Hansel; mother-in-law Shirley Allen, special friends Melvin and Irene Cotheran, many nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Private graveside services will be held in the Ball Cemetery with Rocky Ball officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
