Mr. James E. Shults, age 64, of Newport, Passed away, Monday, November 25, 2019 at Newport Medical Center.
He was a member of Webb's Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward Lawson Shults and Dorothy Kathleen Fichum Whitt; brother Joseph D. Shults; sister Cindy Lou Blanchard and nephew Charles B. Moore.
Survivors include his son, Ryan Shults of Sevier County; brothers Danny Shults, Randall Moore and a sister Elizabeth Grooms; sisters-in law Rebecca Ivey Shults and Wanda Kesterson and brother-in law Scott Stines all of Newport. Additional survivors include several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be held 6 p.m. Friday evening, November 29, 2019 in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at Bryant-Sisk Cemetery for the 11 a.m. interment
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday at Costner-Maloy prior to the service.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
