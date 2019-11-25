Edna B. Derry Gregg, 108, passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at her residence in Nashville TN.
She was born March 28, 1911 to the late Mary Jane and Jesse Derry and is preceded in death by her husband, Alonzo; infant daughter Imogene; son Lloyd “Stanley” and his wife Anna; her 3 brothers Robert, Earl and Fred; her sisters Unav and Mary Ellen.
Surviving are her granddaughters Janice (Merrill) Livingston, Pam Gregg, and Rita (Clarence) Livingston, 7 great-grandchildren, 21 great-great-grandchildren, 20 great-great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a devoted wife, loving mother, and amazing grandmother who embodied independence and love of family. We will sorely miss her.
The family would like to thank Alive Hospice of Nashville TN for their kindness, compassion, and guidance in Granny Edna’s care.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Union Cemetery with Bro. Donald Fain officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhome.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Edna Gregg.
