Susan Nichols Cooper, age 72, of Del Rio, passed away after a brief illness Friday, November 22, 2019.
She was of the Christian faith, was raised in Del Rio First Church of God, and was employed by BASF and later by Wal-Mart.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Juanita Nichols; grandparents, Harrison and Etta “Granny” Nichols, Charles and Annie Laura Finchum.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jeff Cooper of Del Rio; daughter, Beth Cooper of Newport, aunt, Dean Smith of Del Rio; grand dogs; also several other close family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 with a Memorial service following at 7 p.m. in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Susan was cremated per her request.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
