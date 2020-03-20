Mrs. Clararene Pack, age 87, of Del Rio, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020. She was a Pentecostal by faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband Frank L. Pack, Sr., son Frank L. Pack, Jr., parents Cleve and Mary Woody, four sisters and four brothers.
She is survived by her children Dennis Pack, Linda (Randy) Reed, Melissa (Tim) Strom and Darrell (LuCindy) Pack, Grandchildren Holly (John) Evans, Wendy Pack, Addam (Taylor) Pack, Josh (Savannah) Pack, Ashley (Nick) Prestwood, Derek (Michaela) Reed, Cody (Morgan) Strom and Lori Gilland, great grandchildren Makena, Jenna, Oakley, Madaline, Kaylee, Hayden, Kyler, Anniston, Trystan, Jaelynn, Zander, Kinsley, Paisleigh and soon to be baby girl Prestwood. She will also be missed by several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Clark Cemetery (Deep Gap) with Rev. Tommy Ball officiating.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy
