Hulet B. Thornton, age 87, of Dandridge, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Prosser and Janie Thornton and a grandson Shaun Inman.
He is survived by his children Debbie (John) Young, Roger (Regina) Thornton, Rebecca (Terry) White, and Jeff (Debbie) Thornton, sister Goldie Forner, grandchildren Jeremy (Heather) Thornton, Kandi Henderson, Kellie Thornton, Hunter Thornton, Caitlyn Thornton (Cory) Valentine, and Chassie Inman; great-grandchildren: Tristen, Loren, Jasmine, Isaac, Zachariah, and Elizabeth, and nieces and nephews Kay, Chuck, Shirley, and Michelle.
In consideration of the health and well-being of family and friends, the graveside services will be held privately Thursday in the Burchfield Cemetery with Pastor John Clark officiating.
Once restrictions are lifted and public health concerns decrease, contacts or visits from friends will be welcomed.
In the meantime, condolences may be signed online at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Thornton family.
