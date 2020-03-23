Mrs. Nellie Fay Swanger, age 65. of Del Rio, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
She was a loving mother, sister, mimi and friend. If you knew Nellie you knew that she loved everyone.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jimmy Swanger; parents Mike and Viola Jones; brother Bill Jones; sister Cathy Jones; sisters-in-law Shirlie Adams and Alice Haney and mother-in-law Hattie Swanger Greene.
Survivors include son Chad (LeeAnn) Swanger and daughter Becky (Chris) Hauser; grandchildren Kayla, Bethany, Hayden, Jimmy and Ava; great grandchild Kai who stole her heart; brothers Ronnie (Vonda) Jones, Donnie (Mary Ann) Jones, Connie (Louise) Jones, and John Paul Jones; sisters Louise (Carl) Frazier, Shirley Jenkins and Marie Ann (Ricky) Holt; additional survivors include
Glen (Cathy), Sharon, Betty and Margaret whom she thought of as a brother and sisters, and host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that she loved so dearly.
Giving consideration to the current health concerns for family and friends, please leave condolences for the family on the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Tribute Wall.
The family will welcome and appreciate visits from friends when all danger from the Coronavirus has passed.
The graveside service will be private.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
