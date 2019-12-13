Jackie Dewayne Barrington, age 66 of Newport, passed away surrounded by many loved ones on December 9, 2019.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and son.
Jackie loved Texas things as that’s where he grew up.
He loved his dog Chevy.
He is survived by many loved ones.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents Bobby Jack Barrington, Betty Jane Barrington; sisters Debbie Davis, Daphnee Jones; grandparents Elknahpaine “Daddy Jack” and Daphnee Barrington, Mary and Carl Robertson.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years Karin Barrington; sons Bobby (Chris) Barrington, Adam Barrington; granddaughter Racheal Wright; sisters Mary (Randy) Hooks, Carol (Bo) Atkins; stepmother Peggy Barrington and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial will be held January 3, 2020 at his home.
