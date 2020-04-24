On April 21, 2020 Brenda Chambers Ellison passed away at her Bybee home.
Brenda was born October 02, 1947 in Cocke County. She was the first child of her loving parents Vaughn Chambers and Eleanor Calfee Chambers.
Brenda is survived by her husband Wayne Ellison and two precious sons, Keenan and Sean. She had seven grandchildren: Mark, Luke, Jacob, Gideon, and granddaughter, Noah, who are Keenan’s. Evan and Emerson are Sean’s sons. She is survived also by her brother John Chambers and sister Jennifer Chambers Lamb and lots of extended family and many friends.
Brenda was reared on the family farm in Rankin community and acquired a passionate love for animals that continued for life. She was feeding and caring for her goats and sheep the final moments of her life.
Brenda made her career caring for people. She was a registered nurse who never failed to give her best care to the children at Newport Grammar School or to her patients at the local hospital. She assisted her community friends advising and giving medical aid on call.
Brenda’s life was well lived. She loved her family, her friends, her community, her country, and Jesus Christ.
A video prepared by her granddaughter, Noah, and other grandchildren will be presented at Manes Funeral Home from 11 am to 5 pm on Saturday, April 25.
A memorial service will be held at Resthaven Memorial Gardens prior to interment on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to The American Red Cross in Brenda’s honor, or to the local charity of your choice.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: Manes Funeral Home, Inc.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
