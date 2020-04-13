Rose Marie Townley (69) of Newport, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020.
She is survived by her husband Handley M. Townley; daughter Lora Love (David); grandchildren Jacob Gregg, Catherine Harris, Heather Gregg; Great Granddaughter Nova Russell.
She was preceded in death by her parents Herbert Sr. (Mae Laura) Webb.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK. 73123. To Donate by phone 1-800-227-2345.
Family and friends may sign the register book on line at: www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com
Arrangements provided by Resthaven Funeral Home ~ Cemetery ~ Cremations.
