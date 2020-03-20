First Sgt. (Ret.) Darrell Linn Lane, age 47, of Dandridge, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020. Darrell was born in Morristown and was a native of Swannsylvania, TN.
He was the son of Jerry Lane and Meta Holder.
Darrell retired from the United States Army as First Sgt. of the 116th Military Police Company. He served in Desert Storm, Bosnia, OEF, OIF. He received the Bronze Star with Valor and was also a Purple Heart recipient. Darrell was a natural born leader and loved leading his soldiers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Lane. Darrell was a loving father to Anthony Vidal, Elizabeth Lane and John Lane.
A full military graveside service will be held Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Swannsylvania Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date in honor of Darrell’s memory.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home.
God Bless America, #Trump2020
Roughneck 7 Out
Arrangements by Farrar Funeral Home, Dandridge
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.