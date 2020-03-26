Bryan Treece Evans, age 47, of Newport, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at UT Hospital Medical Center at the age of 47.
He was a 1991 graduate of Cocke County High School.
He was preceded in death by his father Mike Evans and grandparents J.D. and Ruth Tripp.
He is survived by his mother Janice (Marvin) Cline, son Trevin Hume, sister Melanie (Matthew) Buckner, brothers Dr. Adam Cline, Blake (Anna) Evans, and Josh (Heidi) Evans; nephews Micah and Mason Buckner, Ethan and Preston Cline, Ethan, Braden, and Anakin Evans, Harlie Evans, and Anna Jane Evans.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
