Virginia Roberts, age 95, passed away Thursday, February 26, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her sister, Delois Laws; and niece, Phyllis Zanano.
She is survived by her nephews, Ralph Laws and Dewayne McAllister; and other family and friends.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Union Cemetery with Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
