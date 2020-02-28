Virginia Roberts, age 95, passed away Thursday, February 26, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Delois Laws; and niece, Phyllis Zanano.

She is survived by her nephews, Ralph Laws and Dewayne McAllister; and other family and friends.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 in Union Cemetery with Rev. Steve Blanchard officiating.

