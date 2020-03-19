Vicki Lee Young, age 76, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents Harold and Ruth Antoine; and mother-in-law Vema O’Dell Kelso Young.
She is survived by her husband Charles Young of Parrottsville; son Charles Tracy Young; daughter Tammy Allman (Stephen); sisters Carol J. Driscoll (Jim) and Nancy K. Massey (Charles), all of Florida; grandchildren: Amanda Stokely of Parrottsville, Nicole Young and, Shelby Young both of Arizona, Makayla Allman, Jacob Young and Sarah Allman, all of Florida; two great-grandchildren; also several nieces, nephews, and a host of other family members and friends.
A private memorial service for family will be held at 4:30 on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the First Christian Church with Pastor Martin Stump officiating.
A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
