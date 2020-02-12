Anthony Parra Lopez, age 17, from Kentucky, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather, John James Patrick Bogle, Sr.; great-grandmother, Maxine Brown; great- grandfather, William “Bud” Bogle.
He is survived by his mother, Katrina Bogle, Glasgow, Kentucky, father, Roberto (Yazmin) Lopez, of Texas; grandmother, Delores Martin of Tampa, Florida; brothers, Alan Parra Lopez of Newport, Roberto Lopez of Texas; sisters, Taylor Marie Bogle of Columbia, Kentucky, Sarah Parra Lopez, Yazmin Lopez and Daleyza Lopez all of Texas; aunt, Janna Bogle, David & Ashley Newlin, Brittany Bogle and Jamie Bogle, uncle, John James Patrick Bogle, Jr,; girlfriend Cloe Taylor; also several other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home West Chapel, with Charlie Reynolds officiating.
Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
