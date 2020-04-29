Brandon (BJ) Lane, age 40 of Newport passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sheila B. Jones.
He is survived by his daughters Whytani Lane and Kaylei Hensley of Newport; sister Nikki (Ron) Ross of Newport; brother Tommy (Dena) Lane of White Pine; father Tom Lane of White Pine; two grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; several friends including Rusty Taylor for many years.
He was cremated per his request.
Family and friends may sign guest book on line at:www.resthavenmemorialgardens.com
Services provided by Resthaven Funeral Home ~ Cemetery ~ Cremations
