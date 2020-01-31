Ida Belle Blazer Renner

Ida Belle Renner, age 92, of Parrottsville, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at her home.
She was a long-time member of Bethel Baptist Church in Parrottsville, where she was one of the founding members of the church’s Women’s Missionary Union.
After many years as a homemaker and working on the family farm, Ida Belle worked as an aide in the Head Start Program at Bridgeport Elementary School. Later she went to work at Rose’s Department Store, retiring after 20 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband U.L Renner.; son James Renner; parents Horace and Etta Blazer; brothers Floyd, Edd, Fred, J.T., Bruce and Roy Blazer and sisters Lydia O’Neil and Mazie Decker.
Survivors include her son Garry (Debbie) Renner of Parrottsville; daughters Brenda (Wilbur) West of Greeneville and Susan (Mickey) Blazer of Morristown; grandchildren Joseph (Hongjuan) Blazer of Mt. Juliet: Crysta Blazer of Morristown: Ida Ruth (Jason) Naillon and Janet Renner of Parrottsville; great-grandchildren Annabelle Cox of Morristown, Ella Rhee Naillon (fiancé Dakota Henry) and Jada Naillon of Parrottsville. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Harvey Evans and Rev. Sarah Varnell officiating.
Burial will be at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 2, 2020, in the Faubian Cemetery in Parrottsville.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Saturday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
Pallbearers will be Joseph Blazer, Kevin Blazer, Tony Blazer, Dakota Henry, Jason Naillon and Jimmy Ragan.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
