Glen Shoemaker, age 86, of Newport passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020.
He was a faithful member of Carson Springs Church of God.
He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy Shoemaker, sons Dale and Bruce Shoemaker daughter Lorri Baxter.
He is survived by his daughter Carlene Rice and her husband Danny of Newport; grandsons Jason Shoemaker, Patrick Shoemaker, Jonathan Shoemaker, Jacob Baxter and Jordan Baxter; granddaughter Peyton Sass also several great grandchildren.
He was cremated per his request and a memorial will be announced later.
Family and friends may sign online at www.manesfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Manes funeral home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.