Roger W. Hurst, 68, of Newport, passed away Saturday evening, February 15, 2020, at his home.
He was a lifelong resident of the Irish Cut community and a veteran of the United States Army.
He worked for over two decades at ConAgra, and most recently became a proud student at Walters State Community College, where he was working toward a degree.
He loved taking trips with his children and spent enjoyable times in Alaska, Hawaii, and many other memorable places.
He was preceded in death by his parents Sebran and Reba Hurst and one infant brother. He is survived by his children Nicole and Scott Hurst, mother of his children Karen Hurst, brothers Dennis and Eddie (Judy) Hurst, niece Crystal Hurst, nephew Bobby (Brittany) Hurst, daughter-of-the-heart Jenny Zmich, grandchildren-of-the-heart Landon and Lachlan, aunt Joyce Hurst, uncle Raymond Hurst, several great-nieces and great-nephews, and a host of other relatives and special friends.
The family will receive friends from 5:00--7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Kenneth Wilson officiating .
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Union Cemetery.
Online condolences ma be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
