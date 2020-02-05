Brenda Kaye O’Dell, age 68 of Newport, Tennessee passed away peacefully at her home February 2, 2020.
She is survived by her husband of forty-six years Maurice “Dad” O’Dell; children Lindsey O’Dell and Justin O’Dell; grandchildren Tyler O’Dell and Sydney O’Dell; brother Reece Hembree; Her very best friend Janie Kinser and niece Cheryl Turner and other family members including cousins and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Elsie Hembree and all brothers and sisters. There will be a life celebration service at a later date.
Services provided by Resthaven Funeral Home-Cemetery-Cremations.
