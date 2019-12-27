Mrs. Carol Ann Kelley

Mrs. Carol Ann “Cooter” Kelley, age 83, passed away Saturday morning, December 21, 2019.
She worked at Valentine-Shults Hospital for thirty-four years, followed by operating Cooter’s Kitchen for several additional years.
She was preceded in death by her husband Carroll Kelley; son Steve Kelley; parents John and Alveta Webb; sisters Ruth Conway and Della “BB” Hill and brother Johnny Webb.
Survivors include her children Roger (Donna) Kelley, Cathy Kelley and Donna (Steve) Gilbert; grandchildren Kate (Daniel) Titsworth, John “Bo” Kelley and Josie Kelley and their mother Lisa Kelley, and also Audrey (James) Edinger; great grandchildren Katryna Ramsey, Mason Hopkins, Vanessa Hopkins, Valaya Edinger and Zinny Titsworth; sister Louise Watts and brother Tommy Webb.
The family will host a Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, December 30, 2019 at West End Baptist Church with Pastor Tom Moody officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. prior to the service at West End Baptist Church.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
