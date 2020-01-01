Arthur Bullington, age 82 of Hartford, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents Dave and Katie Bullington; sisters Aileene Wilson, Ruth Crum, Nola Wilson, Ellen Lane, Sally Hall, Flora Baxter, and Louise Banks.
He is survived by his sisters Carolyn Ball of Newport and Eva Gates of Cosby; a special nephew who he raised Jeff Bullington; and several other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, January 2, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home.
Funeral Service will follow on Thursday at 7 p.m. with Robert Green officiating.
Burial will be at 11 a.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 in the Bullington Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
