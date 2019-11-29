Willard Overstreet, age 81, of Carson Springs, left his earthly home Thanksgiving Day to be with his family, loved ones and his Lord.
He was preceded in death by his wife Sue Overstreet; daughters Donna Hall and Willeessa Overstreet; parents Nathan and Irene Overstreet; mother-in-law and father-in-law Clarice Barnes and Stanley Barnes; sister LaVerne Whitehead; brothers Woody Overstreet, Henchie “Buck” Overstreet and Nathan Overstreet Jr.
Survivors include his daughter Sherri Overstreet; granddaughter Ashley (Tim) Allen; great grandchild Emma Allen; grandchildren Seth Hall and Victoria Hall; special friend and companion Wanda Rowland; brothers Herman (Carolyn) Overstreet and Wayne (Bobbie) Overstreet. Additional survivors include many family and close friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. Monday evening, December 2, 2019 at Costner-Maloy Funeral Home with the funeral service to follow at 7 p.m. in the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Chapel.
The family and friends will meet at 12:45 p.m. Tuesday morning at Dunn Cemetery for the 1 p.m. interment.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
