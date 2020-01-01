Bill Edmonds, age 81 of Newport, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents Buck and Lucy Edmonds; sisters Margie Howard and Pat Hallmen; brother Jim Edmonds; and mother of his children Kathleen Edmonds.
He is survived by his sons Billy (Brittney) Edmonds; daughters Angela (Mitchell) Gorrell and Keila (Joey) Brown; grandchildren Michael Gorrell, Tayden Edmonds, Michalla Edmonds, Rebekah Fine, Jonathan Brown, and Jackson Brown; great-grandchildren Hayden Gorrell, Seth Weston, Gage Edmonds, and Joplin Edmonds; sister Tee Chesteen; and several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, January 3, 2020 at Manes Funeral Home. Funeral Service will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday in the Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to a local food bank.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
