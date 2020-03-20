Shan Michael Jarnigan, 43, of Newport passed away March 16, 2020.
Shan was a passionate distiller at Sugarlands Distilling Company.
He was preceded in death by his son Dylan Jarnigan, his father Michael Jarnigan, grandfather Grady Nix and grandmother Margret Jarnigan.
He is survived by his wife Shannon Jarnigan, daughters Brittany Epley, Macy Masoner, and April Toler, son Luke Jarnigan, grandchildren Wyatt Epley, Carson Burgess, and Ellie Ward, his mother Karen Shelton, grandmother Anna B. Nix, his brothers Michael (Crystal) Jarnigan, and Robbie (Jackie) Jarnigan, and many other friends and family.
His memorial service will be held Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Hilltop Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends 5:00–7:00 p.m. with the service to follow at 7:00 p.m..
