John Tracy Williamson, born January 16, 1962 passed away December 26, 2019 after a long battle with complications associated with diabetes.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald “Spriggs” and Glenda Marie Williamson.
He is survived by his sons, John Tracy Williamson, Jr., and Caleb Michael Williamson; brothers, Clyde, Curtis and Charlie Williamson, also seven nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 in Ambrose Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.