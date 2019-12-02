Betty C. Edens, age 73 of Newport, passed away Saturday, November 30, 2019 after a long illness.
She was a native of Holly Ridge, NC.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter H. Prue and Sadie Foster Prue both of Holly, NC.
She is survived by two sisters Marceline Needles of Sneads Ferry, NC and Glenda Reinhold of Jacksonville, NC; four children William (Debbie) Edens, Jr. of Holly Ridge, NC, Walter Edens of Newport, TN, Willa Burdette of the Home, and Roger (Diane) Edens of Cosby, TN; 10 grandchildren; and 22 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make donations in her name to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
The family will have a private service.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
