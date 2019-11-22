Larry David Lindsey, age 72, of Newport, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, November 21, 2019.
He was a member of Northport Baptist Church and attended First Free Will Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diane Hux Lindsey; parents Earl and Nita Lindsey; and brother, Charles E. Lindsey.
He is survived by his son Andy Lindsey of Newport; daughter, Shanna (John) McGlothin of Knoxville; sisters, Frances (Gene) Livesay, Earlene (Claude) Strange of Newport, Evelyn Barnes of Jonesboro, Edith Holdway of Newport; grandchildren who were his pride joy, Kelsea McGlothin and Kristin McGlothin, of Knoxville; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Marge (Bob) Hurst of Newport, Rhonda (Gary) Palmer of Lexington, Kentucky; sister-in-law, Carolyn Lindsey of Newport; special friends Glen and Gail Bradley, Danny Lindsey, Willis and Louise Suggs, J. D. and Louise Suggs, and his Newport Utilities family; also other family and friends.
Special thank you to Smoky Mountain Home Health and Hospice.
The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Manes Funeral Home.
Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, November 24, 2019 in Union Cemetery, with Keith Fine and Glen Bradley officiating.
Burial in Union Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
