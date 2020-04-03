Merrill Sugg Carter, 82, died from chronic illness on Monday March 23, 2020, in Knoxville in the company of his loving daughters.
Sugg was born on November 9, 1937, in Nashville as the second of three children to Merrill Smith Carter and Dolly Sugg Carter.
He graduated from Hillsboro High School in Nashville and attended the University of Tennessee Knoxville, where he studied forestry and English Literature.
He served in the Army Reserve and held various supervisory positions at UTK Library for 35 years until retirement, when he moved to Newport, TN to join his wife Camille Jones Carter.
Beloved father, friend, scholar, historian and humanitarian, Sugg leaves countless friends and family in Knoxville and Newport.
Sugg was a published writer of poetry and fiction with a deep reverence for nature and humanity. He was an active outdoorsman in his younger days and introduced many friends to the Great Smoky Mountains.
For years he was an active member of the Newport Theater Guild and volunteered for Newport Friends of the Library.
Sugg was known for his collection of natural objects, including animal bones, seashells, gourds and botanical specimens and unusual crafts. He also loved guns, trains, football, UT Lady Vols basketball, bluegrass and classical music, and literature. With a wide array of interests he made connections with people everywhere he went and considered each beloved friend to be special and unique.
Sugg is survived by his sister Jane Kern, his daughters Melinda Carter, MD PhD, Sharon Carter and Kirsten Carter, granddaughters Ada Falls and Freya Falls, and great-grandson Liam Falls, step-children, Noah Jones, Lamar Jones, and Gretta Jones Carr.
He was preceded in death by his wife Camille Jones Carter, his first wife Charlta Blair Carter, his parents, and his younger sister Margaret Zieman.
The cremation is being handled by Berry Funeral Home in Knoxville, and his remains will be donated to the Bass Donated Skeletal Collection in the UTK Department of Anthropology for research, as per his request. His family is planning a memorial service for later this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.