Kimberly Dawn Maples, age 19 of White Pine, passed away on February 4, 2020 at University of Tennessee Medical Center.
She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Addie Maples and grandfather, Lonnie Roach, special cousin, Patricia Arlene Helton.
She is survived by her father, Blain Maples and mother, Marlene Roach Maples; grandmother, Lois Roach; uncle Mickey and aunt Madelene Helton, uncle Larry Roach, aunt Maureen Roach and several special great aunts and uncles and other family members, special friends Keisha and Tori Elmore.
Funeral Services will be held at 7 p.m. on Friday, February 7, at Leadvale Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the church from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. prior to the service. Graveside interment will be at Carter Cemetery in Morristown, TN on Saturday, February 8 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations for funeral expenses to Farrar Funeral Home, P. O. Box 206, White Pine, TN 37890.
Farrar Funeral Home in White Pine, 865-674-2441 or online at www.farrarfuneralhome.com.
