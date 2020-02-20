Louise Gregg Burgess, age 70, of Newport, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her husband Trevor Burgess, daughter Melinda Rathbone, parents Bruce and Mary Louise Gregg, sister Grace Bible, and brother Lester Gregg.
She is survived by her son Brian Rathbone (Robin) of Seymour, daughter Tara Martin (Bartley) of Parrottsville, brother Donald Gregg (Judene) of Bybee, granddaughter Camryn Thornton, special friends Oochie Busler, Linda James, Gail Frisbee, and Conchita Austin, also other family members and friends.
The family would like to say “Thank you” to Smoky Mountain Home Health & Hospice and also to Mitch Dietrich, Jennifer Eisenhower, and her staff.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 20, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel with Scott Gorrell officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00–7:00 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral services.
Entombment will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 21, 2020, in Union Cemetery Mausoleum.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.