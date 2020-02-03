Kathaleen J. Coffey Newman, age 79, of Greeneville, formerly of Dandridge, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Orlander and Bytha Cochran, her first husband of 54 years and father of her children, Rev. Lloyd Coffey, and daughter, June Ray.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Newman, children, Michael (Clarissa) Coffey, David (Cynthia) Coffey, Betty (Brian) Hensley, Karen (Michael) Miller, Lisa (Tim) Sprouse, and Linda (Shawn) McWilliams, brothers, Midge, Randal, and Eugene Cochran, step daughters, Fredia (Todd) Repine, Debbie Banks, Pam (Randy) Fleming, Cheryl (Mark) Parrot, and Christina (Chad) Layman, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-six great grandchildren, nine great great grandchildren, thirteen step grandchildren, and fourteen step great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Brown Funeral Home from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
The funeral service will be held Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Mullins Chapel Baptist Church at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Jacob Coffey and Rev. Ricky Dennis officiating. Burial will take place following funeral service at Hills Union United Methodist Church Cemetery.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mrs. Kathaleen J. Coffey Newman.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.