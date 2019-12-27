Carl Ottinger, age 70, of Bybee, passed away December 24, 2019 at his home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawson and Crissie Ottinger, sons, Henry Rick and Eugene Carl Ottinger, daughter, Jeanette Ottinger, sisters, Flossie Vick and Willie Kate Messer, brothers, Bill, Tom, and Robert Ottinger, and son-in-law, Alex Williams
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Marie Ottinger, daughters, Marcy Williams, Pearl (Ray) Lindsey, Tiffany (Larry) Caldwell, Elizabeth (Chris) Smelcer, brothers, James Ottinger and Dib Ottinger, sisters, Pearl and Mary Ottinger, and Rosie Oakley, grandchildren, Ashley (C.J.) and Dustin Kear, Jonathan and Joshua Hill, Breanna and Macy Lindsey, and Travis Daniels, great grandchildren, Arian and Havean Hill, Cheyenne Kear, Gracin Rathbone, Miya Hazelwood, special friends, Junior, Ronnie, and Susan Ellison.
Per his wishes, Carl was cremated and a Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to assist the family, of Mr. Carl Ottinger, with cremation arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.