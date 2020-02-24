Stacey Brian Sane, age 45, of Parrottsville, passed away Sunday, February 23, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Clinton and Susie Sane, Paul and Bessie Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Debra “Poodle” Sane, of Parrottsville; son, Clinton Hunter Sane (Rylee Williams) of Parrottsville, and mother of his child, Patricia Mantooth of Newport; parents, Liston Clinton and Paula Smith Sane of Parrottsville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ervin and Wanda Woody of Hartford; sister-in-law, Robin (David) James and family; two nephews Cole Shepherd and Hunter James also several other family and friends.
Funeral services will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, February 25, 2020 in Manes Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. David James and Rev. Scott Gorrell officiating.
Burial will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Providence Baptist Church, Parrottsville Volunteer Fire Department or Long Creek Volunteer Fire Department.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home.
