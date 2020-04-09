Rockie Brown, age 95, of Newport, was born April 26, 1924.
Surrounded by her family, she passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Heaven gained a very special little angel.
She was preceded in death by her parents Cephas and Jane Brown, sisters Jessie Barnes, Nola Daniels, Maybelle Hembree, and Baby Rebecca Brown; brothers Bill and Floyd Brown, and nephew Eulas Barnes.
She is survived by her nieces: Gladys Hembree, Bonnie (Billy) Dyer, Linda (Dan) Mullens, and special friend Charlie Ruble; nephews Wayne, Larry, and Eddie Daniels; great-nieces and great-nephews: Christy (Jimmie) Naillon and Randy Barnes; great-great-nieces and great-great-nephew: Destinee and Montana Cook and Kenny Lewis; and great-great-great-nieces Christina and Jasmine Lewis.
The family would like to extend their gratitude and appreciation to her neighbor and friend Georgia Clark.
In consideration for the health and well-being of family and friends, the graveside service will be held privately in the Barnes Valley Cemetery with Rev. Steve Turner officiating.
Once restrictions are lifted and public health concerns decrease, contacts or visits from friends will be welcomed. Meanwhile online condolences may be shared at www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com.
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Brown family.
