Rebecca Margaret Hill, age 53, of Newport, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Tony and Ruth McGaha Hill; sisters, Harriet Faye Hill and Jeanette Manis; nephew, Joey Hill.
She is survived by her sons, Aaron Hill and Jordan Mayes; grandchildren, Jayla, Andre, and Amya Hill; brothers, Sam and Johnny Hill; sisters, Lynn Hill and Ann Surbrook; nieces, Michelle, Samantha, and Jessie Hill and Mecca and MakayLynn Arrowood; nephews, Bobby Joe, Michael, and Jonathan Hill, Scott and Marty Taylor, and Billy Ray Justice.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 3, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home.
Funeral will begin at 12 p.m. with burial to follow in the Freeman Cemetery, Grassy Fork.
Online condolences may be sent to www.brownfuneralhomenewport.com
Brown Funeral Home is honored to serve the Rebecca Hill family.
