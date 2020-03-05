Glen Norton, Jr.

Glen Norton, Jr., age 72, of Del Rio, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his father Glen Norton, Sr. mother Lee Ester Norton; and sisters Lucille Norton and Irene Ellison.

He is survived by his sons Anthony (Melinda Sane) Norton of Parrottsville and Lucas (Virginia Edmonds) Norton of Del Rio; granddaughters Isabella Norton of Del Rio, Chelsea (Zach) Colbert of Newport, and Cassie Norton of Del Rio; great-grandchildren Helen O’Sicky, Bryan and Rayven Colbert; several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 .p.m Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in Big Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.

Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home