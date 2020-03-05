Glen Norton, Jr., age 72, of Del Rio, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his father Glen Norton, Sr. mother Lee Ester Norton; and sisters Lucille Norton and Irene Ellison.
He is survived by his sons Anthony (Melinda Sane) Norton of Parrottsville and Lucas (Virginia Edmonds) Norton of Del Rio; granddaughters Isabella Norton of Del Rio, Chelsea (Zach) Colbert of Newport, and Cassie Norton of Del Rio; great-grandchildren Helen O’Sicky, Bryan and Rayven Colbert; several nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 7:00 .p.m Thursday, March 5, 2020, in Manes Funeral Home Chapel.
Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2020, in Big Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday at Manes Funeral Home prior to the funeral services.
Family and friends may sign the guest register on line at: www.manesfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements by Manes Funeral Home
