Willard “Blackie” Swaney, age 87, of Hot Springs, NC, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 in Emerald Ridge Care Center in Asheville, NC.
He retired from the U.S. Forestry Service in 1989, after 30 years of service.
During his time in the French Broad District he helped maintain sections of the Appalachian Trail, built three campgrounds, and fought forest fires in North Carolina, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Idaho, and California.
He was born in Madison County, September 23, 1932 to the late R.F. and Bonnie Stills Swaney.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ovella Green Swaney; daughter Shian Lamb; brothers Clydes and Clifford; sister Alene Hagan.
He is survived by his sons Randall (Teresa) Swaney and Delmar Swaney; daughter Toni (Larry) Patterson; sisters Mary Webb, Shelby Tino, and Girty Lindall; grandchildren Randall Swaney, Jr., Tracy Lamb, Kevin Swaney, Cassie Edney, Candie Walters, Marcy Lamb, and Laressa Patterson; thirteen great grandchildren, and three great great grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Swaney Family Cemetery with Rev. Jerry Warren officiating.
