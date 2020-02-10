Mary Shults Henry, age 83, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 in Chattanooga where she had resided for many years.
She had been in failing health for some time.
She was born in the Bogard community of Cocke County, Tennessee, the ninth and youngest child of Horace and Mary Zula (Norris) Shults.
At her birth, she was christened Mary Hugh in honor of her mother and a maternal uncle, Hugh Norris.
However, because of her winning personality, she quickly became ‘Flirt,’ the darling of the family.
She attended local schools and later graduated from Warren-Wilson College.
Later she married Dean Henry, a Sevier County boy from Jones Cove, who preceded her in death.
After her children were grown, she returned to school and earned her cosmetology license, spending several years in that industry.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and the following siblings: Duke, Dave, Don, and Jim Shults; Sarah Mae Inelle Shults, Evelyn ‘Bunt’ Shults Hartsell, Ina Rhea Shults, and Miriam Shults Keener.
She and her husband became the parents of three children: Diane Henry Anderson, Chris Henry, and Stacey Henry Laurent (Andre) who survive her; three grandsons, Edgar Anderson (Chelsea), William Anderson, and Davis Henry; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a host of friends.
Private burial services will be held at a later date.
