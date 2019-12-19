William Farley Ball, age 74 of Greeneville, passed away Tuesday Morning, December 17, 2019 at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
He was an Army Veteran and served in the Vietnam War where he was recognized with a Purple Heart Medal.
He was a member of Newport Lodge #234, McKee Lodge #144, Valley of Knoxville Scottish Rite of Free Masonry, and Disabled American Veterans.
He was preceded in death by his parents Worley and Rose Ball; brother William Ball, Everett Ball, and Charles Ball; sisters Sarah Ball and Cora James; and father-in-law James Shults.
He is survived by his loving wife DeAnn Shults Ball; daughters Kimberly Ball and Kristy (Bryan) Southerland; grandsons William Lee (Michelle) Henderson and Dalton Henderson; sister Francis (GB) Rollins; sister-in-law Dorothy Ball; mother-in-law Alice Shults; sister-in-law Patricia (David) Barr; and several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.
His wife would like to thank Amedisys Hospice of Greeneville and Sentinel Home Care for their exceptional and loving care.
The family will receive friends from 4 p.m.to 6 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Manes Funeral Home West Chapel. Masonic Service lodge # 234 will be at 6 p.m. on Friday follow by the funeral service in the Manes Funeral Home West Chapel with Rev. Bill Murr officiating.
Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019 in the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.
Family and friends may sign the guest register online at www.manesfuneralhome.com
