Mr. Ronald Jenkins, age 64, of Newport, passed away, Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at Newport Medical Center.
He was of the Methodist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents Samuel and Edna Lawson Jenkins; brothers Darius Jenkins and Dean Jenkins.
Survivors include his daughter Melissa Ann Jenkins of Marshall, N.C.; granddaughters Sarah Thomas, Holly Pike and Emily Pike and great granddaughter Islah Lindsey all of Marshall, N.C.; brothers Richard (Lou) Jenkins of Parrottsville, Mike Jenkins and Gary Jenkins both of Newport. Additional survivors include several nieces and nephews
Giving consideration to the current health concerns for family and friends, please leave condolences to the family on the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Wall. The family will welcome and appreciate visits from friends when all danger of the Coronavirus has passed.
A private graveside service was held Friday, April 10, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery with Rev. Randy Wood officiating.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy.
