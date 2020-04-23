Ms. Angela Marie Vadala

Ms. Angela Marie Brown Vadala, age 27, of Newport, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Newport Medical Center.
She was employed as a nurse at Morristown-Hamblen Health Care System.
She was preceded in death by her grandfather Tony Acton.
Survivors include her daughter Maddelyn Jade Vadala, mother Candy Traylor, father Timmy Brown, brothers Avery Brown and Michael Brown (Tiffany Wilkerson), all of Newport; grandmother Mary Strong, aunt Dawn (Dwight) Sneed, cousins Jessica Sneed and Timothy Sneed, all of Muncie, Indiana, niece Hailey Brown, nephew Skyler Brown, and special friend Brandi Busler, all of Newport.
Giving consideration to the current health concerns for family and friends, please leave condolences to the family on the Costner-Maloy Funeral Home Tribute Wall. The family will welcome and appreciate visits from friends when all danger of the Corona Virus has passed.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, April 24, 2020, at Fowlers Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gary Henderson officiating.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Costner-Maloy
